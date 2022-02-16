‘The Contractor’ Trailer: Chris Pine Fights for His Life in Tarik Saleh’s Action Thriller

STX Films has released the trailer for its upcoming action thriller “The Contractor,” starring Chris Pine. The film will be released in theaters and digitally on April 1.

After special forces sergeant James Harper (Pine) is involuntarily discharged from the army, he contracts with an underground military operation and finds himself entangled in a dangerous conspiracy that leaves him fighting for his life. The trailer shows Pine jumping off a bridge, dodging bullets and escaping explosions, with no shortage of fist fights in the mix.

“It’s easy to kill,” one man says in the trailer, “but it’s much harder to survive.”

The film also stars Kiefer Sutherland (“Melancholia”), Ben Foster (“The Messenger”), Gillian Jacobs (“Community”), Eddie Marsan (“Happy-Go-Lucky”) JD Pardo (“Mayans M.C.”) and Florian Munteanu (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”). “The Contractor” marks the English language film debut for Swedish director Tarik Saleh (“Westworld”), and features a script written by J.P. Davis.

Pine, who also serves as an executive producer on the project, was recently announced by Paramount to return for the next “Star Trek” film, directed by “WandaVision” director Matt Shakman, after a relatively slow 2021 with no new releases since “Wonder Woman 1984” in 2020. Pine will also make his directorial debut and star in AGC Studios’ “Poolman” alongside Annette Bening and Danny DeVito, which is set to start filming later this year.

Additional executive producers for “The Contractor” are Michael Flynn, Dan Friedkin, Jonathan Fuhrman, Micah Green, Esther Hornstein, Robert Simonds and Daniel Steinman. Co-producing are David Minkowski and Carmen Pepelea with producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee.

Watch the trailer below.