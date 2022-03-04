‘The Bubble’ Trailer: Judd Apatow’s Netflix Comedy Puts a Star-Studded Film Set in Lockdown

Netflix has released the first trailer for ‘The Bubble,’ Judd Apatow’s upcoming comedy about a cast and crew of a blockbuster movie in production during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In “The Bubble,” Karen Gillan and Pedro Pascal play the lead actors in the action film “Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle for Everest: Memories of a Requiem,” who get stranded at a hotel after the pandemic halts production. Leslie Mann and David Duchovny also star, playing a divorced acting couple forced to quarantine together. Netflix previously released a meta teaser trailer for the fictional “Cliff Beasts 6.”

The comedy is reportedly inspired by the real-life production of “Jurassic World: Dominion,” which faced numerous pandemic-related delays that forced the cast to remain in the United Kingdom for months.

Like many of Apatow’s comedies, “The Bubble” stars a large ensemble cast. In addition to Gillan, Pascal, Duchovny and Mann, the film also stars Apatow and Mann’s daughter Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, Keegan-Michael Key, Peter Serafinowicz, Vir Das and Rob Delaney. This will be Bakalova’s first American film appearance along with the SXSW premiere “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” since her Oscar nomination for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” in 2020.

“The Bubble” is the first Apatow film to be distributed by Netflix. All of his prior films, from his directorial debut “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” to 2020’s “The King of Staten Island,” were distributed by Universal Pictures. In addition to directing, Apatow produced and co-wrote the screenplay with “Lady Dynamite” creator Pam Brady.

“The Bubble” releases April 1 on Netflix. Watch the full trailer below.