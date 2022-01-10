‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ Trailer: The Belcher Family Hits the Big Screen

20th Century Studios unveiled a first look at “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” on Tuesday evening, debuting a trailer for the upcoming big screen adaptation of Fox’s long-running animated series.

The trailer kicks off with a salacious montage of burger ingredients before cutting to the Belcher family’s matriarch Linda (voiced by John Roberts) sporting a uniform combining a burger costume and a polka dot bikini.

“Fresh hot burgers, sexy burgers!” Linda shouts. “It’s summer and sex sells baby.”

Touted as a “musical comedy-mystery-adventure,” “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” will follow the trials of the Belchers after a sinkhole opens in front of their Bob’s Burgers restaurant, severing the family (and their cliente) from the source of their livelihood. While parents Linda and Bob (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin) brainstorm new business strategies to stay afloat, their children Tina (voiced by Dan Mintz), Gene (voiced by Eugene Mirman) and Louise (voiced by Kristen Schaal) band together to embark on an adventure involving horse riding and robots to save the family’s restaurant.

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie” was first announced back in 2017. The animated series, created by Loren Bouchard, began airing in 2011 and is currently in the middle of its 12th season. The series has earned two Primetime Emmy awards for outstanding animated program over its run — once in 2014 and again in 2017.

“The Bob’s Burgers Movie” comes from Disney and 20th Century Films. Bouchard and Bernard Derriman co-direct. The film is set to debut exclusively in movie theaters on May 27.

Watch the full trailer below: