‘The Batman’ Runtime Revealed: 2 Hours and 47 Minutes, Without Credits

When Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” opens in theaters March 4, comic book movie fans will get to spend nearly three hours in Gotham City and Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader.

The official runtime for “The Batman” is a whopping two hours and 47 minutes without end credits, Variety has confirmed with a source close to the film. At 167 minutes without credits, “The Batman” is set to be one of the longest comic book tentpoles ever. Only “Avengers: Endgame” (181 minutes) and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” (242 minutes) run longer.

“The Batman” finds Robert Pattinson following in the footsteps of Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck and more by taking over the role of Bruce Wayne on the big screen. Pattinson stars opposite Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin.

Reactions to “The Batman” trailers have compared Reeves’ vision to the dark crime atmosphere of David Fincher’s films, and a 167-minute runtime would imply Reeves is taking the slow-burn detective route. “The Batman” runs longer than Fincher’s own crime opus “Zodiac” (157 minutes). The movie is also longer than recent lengthy tentpole and James Bond blockbuster “No Time to Die” (163 minutes), and it edges out the runtime of Christopher Nolan’s longest Batman movie, “The Dark Knight Rises” (165 minutes).

“The Batman” marks Reeves’ first movie since 2017’s “War for the Planet of the Apes.” The filmmaker co-wrote the script with Peter Craig.