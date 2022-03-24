‘The Batman’ Releases Deleted Joker Scene With Barry Keoghan and Robert Pattinson

“The Batman” director Matt Reeves released a deleted scene from his superhero epic on Thursday featuring Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader facing off against his classic nemesis, the Joker, played by Barry Keoghan. The scene is available after visiting a website that mimics the word puzzles posed by the Riddler (Paul Dano) in the movie.

As Reeves explained to Variety in an interview in February, the scene follows Batman’s discovery that the Riddler (Paul Dano) has killed the Gotham City police commissioner, leaving behind another of his cryptic notes addressed to the Batman. Unnerved by the Riddler’s interest in him, Batman decides to seek out insight into what makes the Riddler tick.

“I thought he would be really insecure about this and he’d probably want to find some way to get into the [Riddler’s] mindset, like in ‘Manhunter’ or ‘Mindhunter’ — this idea of profiling somebody, so you can predict his next move,” Reeves said.

You can watch the five-minute scene below.

More to come.