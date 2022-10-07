Texas Mom Goes Viral for Warning Parents Against ‘Hocus Pocus 2’: It Will ‘Unleash Hell on Your Kids and in Your Home’

Texas mother Jamie Gooch has gone viral after warning parents about the danger of letting their children watch “Hocus Pocus 2,” which started streaming Sept. 30 on Disney+. The film finds Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reprising their roles as the Sanderson sisters, a trio of child-hungry witches. Gooch first warned parents about the film on social and then joined CBS’ local Texas affiliate KWTX for a now-viral interview.

“A worst case scenario is: you unleash hell on your kids and in your home,” Gooch said. “The whole movie is based on witches harvesting children for blood sacrifices.”

“Do not watch this film,” she continued. “Everybody thinks it’s fake and innocent, but they could be casting any type of spell that they want to, anything could be coming through that TV screen into your home.”

Gooch explained that her family has “not participated in Halloween in about four or five years” because “the thought of exposing [her] kids to darkness” pains her. Gooch’s warning goes beyond just “Hocus Pocus 2,” as she thinks all parents need to be mindful of what media their children are consuming.

“I think it goes further than just a movie, it goes further than Halloween, it’s a year-round thing, we constantly need to be cautious of what we’re consuming, what we’re bringing in and what we’re sending out,” Gooch said. “I believe whatever comes in our TV screens: there are things attached to that, I’ve seen for myself the things that I’ve watched with my eyes or heard over a TV screen, they’ve become manifested in real life, and then I think ‘oh my gosh, what did I consume?’”

Disney announced earlier this week that “Hocus Pocus 2” set a new record at Disney+ as the most watched original film during its first three days of release. Gooch’s viral interview has spawned many spoofs across social media, including one from comedian Blaire Erskine that earned 2.7 million views and counting on Twitter.