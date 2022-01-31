‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ Trailer: Netflix Unleashes Leatherface on a New Generation

Welcome back, Leatherface. The iconic horror movie killer is back in the official trailer for Netflix’s reboot of “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” arriving on the streaming platform on Feb. 18.

This new “Texas Chainsaw” is directed by David Blue Garcia and produced by “Evil Dead” and “Don’t Breathe” filmmaker Fede Álvarez, which is keeping anticipation high among horror lovers. Álvarez produced with Rodo Sayagues, who wrote “Don’t Breathe” and the “Evil Dead” movies and made his directorial debut with last year’s “Don’t Breathe 2.”

Netflix’s “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” stars “Eighth Grade” breakout Elsie Fisher opposite Sarah Yarkin, Mark Burnham, Jacob Latimore, Moe Dunford, Olwen Fouéré, Alice Krige, Jessica Allain and Nell Hudson. As Variety exclusively reported last week, John Larroquette is returning to the franchise as the new film’s narrator. Larroquette served this same role on the 1974 original and the 2003 remake. The new “Texas Chainsaw” is a direct sequel to the 1974 original.

“The film takes place a long time after the original ‘Texas Chainsaw,'” Fisher recently told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s about a group of people who come to this town and things don’t quite go as planned. It mixes a lot of important real-life issues with horror themes, which is always something I love.”

Álvarez added, “I think the first movie really hit a nerve when portraying that culture clash between the countryside and the city. Back in the ’70s, the hippies were representing the youth of the city. This time, they’re more like millennial hipsters from Austin who are very entrepreneurial and have a dream of getting away from the city and back to the countryside. They’re trying to gentrify small-town America — and let’s just say they encounter some pushback.”

Watch the official trailer below.