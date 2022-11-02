‘Terrifier 2’ Submitted for Oscar Consideration — Will Voters Throw Up?: ‘Too Hilarious of an Opportunity to Pass Up’

Art the Clown is coming for Academy voters now that Bloody Disgusting has confirmed its surprise box office horror hit “Terrifier 2” has been submitted for Oscar consideration. The gory horror sequel, directed by Damien Leone, has shocked box office pundits in recent weeks by grossing nearly $8 million and counting. Interest in the film surged amid reports that its extreme gore was making some viewers vomit or pass out.

Bloody Disgusting produced “Terrifier 2” along with Cinedigm, while Iconic Releasing was behind the film’s distribution. While the production company does not foresee “Terrifier 2” landing any Oscar nominations, it wrote that submitting the film was “too hilarious of an opportunity to pass up.” Bloody Disgusting also wanted to listen to the fans, who have taken to social media in recent weeks to urge the Academy to strongly consider the movie in the upcoming Oscar race for makeup and hairstyling.

“No, it will never actually happen,” wrote Bloody Disgusting. “Yes, it’s a total goof. But you know what? The thought of having members of the Academy endure an extreme unrated horror movie that they would otherwise consider beneath them? That’s just too hilarious of an opportunity to pass up.”

Bloody Disgusting is now calling on “Terrifier 2” fans to tag the Academy on Twitter and use the hashtag #OscarsForArt in order to create a fan-driven Oscar campaign for the movie. The production company added, “Let’s make some more noise. Let’s see how many members of the Academy we can get to pay attention to a horror movie that precisely none of them would ever watch on their own.”

While Bloody Disgusting is best known for its entertainment website, it is also a production company that has been behind the popular “V/H/S” horror franchise. The company never expected “Terrifier 2” to become a box office, nor did many involved in the film’s release.

“This has taken us all by surprise,” Devon Canfield, the VP of sales and distribution at Iconic Releasing, told Variety last month after the film crossed the $7 million mark. “We dropped to 700 screens in [our second weekend], and we continued to increase our gross. That doesn’t happen when you lose locations.”

Since “Terrifier 2” has played in theaters for at least a week, it meets the Academy’s exhibition requirement for Oscars qualification. Anyone can submit a film to the Academy, with eligibility being contingent on the Academy receiving a completed Oscars submission form that’s signed by the film’s producer or distributor.

Writer-director Damien Leone already has ideas for a third “Terrifier” movie. The second film was made on a crowd-funded budget of only $250,000. The filmmaker said last month that it’s been “surreal” to hear reports about moviegoers vomiting at his new movie.

“Listen, I would have loved to have a couple of walk-outs, I think that’s sort of a badge of honor because it is an intense movie,” Leone said about the film’s reaction. “I don’t want people fainting, getting hurt during the movie. But it’s surreal.”

“Terrifier 2” continues to play in select theaters. The film is also now available to stream on Screambox.