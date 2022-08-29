Teri Hatcher, James Tupper to Star as High School Sweethearts in Hallmark’s Fall Romance ‘Mid-Love Crisis’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Teri Hatcher and James Tupper will star as former high school sweethearts in Hallmark Movies & Mysteries original movie “Mid-Love Crisis,” premiering this fall. Brian Markinson, June Laporte and Matreya Scarrwener also star.

Hatcher portrays Mindy, a single mom approaching her 50th birthday who “realizes she’s in the throes of a bonafide mid-life crisis.” During a long weekend at the family’s lake house with her daughter Rita (Laporte) and Rita’s girlfriend, Emily (Scarrwener) Mindy is surprisingly reunited with her former boyfriend — Emily’s uncle, Sam (Tupper), who she hasn’t spoken to in three decades.

As Rita plans to surprise Emily with a proposal, she tells her mom she wants her dad to join them, leading to Mindy’s two exes under one roof.

“As the weekend progresses, an assertiveness inside her awakens and Mindy finds herself not only embracing her life, but discovering what it is she truly wants as she gets ready to start the next chapter,” the release adds.

“Teri Hatcher has both impeccable comedic timing and the ability to play dramatic roles, which made her the perfect choice to bring Mindy to life,” says Hallmark Media’s senior vice president of programming Elizabeth Yost. “She and James Tupper have such great chemistry on screen, and we know our viewers will be drawn to their characters’ story.”

“Mid-Love Crisis” from Lighthouse Pictures, is executive produced by Shawn Williamson, Jamie Goehring and Trevor McWhinney and written by Joie Botkin. Robert Lycar serves as producer and Terry Ingram directs.