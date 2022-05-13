‘Teen Wolf’ Movie at Paramount+ Adds Original Star Tyler Hoechlin

Derek Hale is back. Tyler Hoechlin will reprise his “Teen Wolf” character in Paramount+’s upcoming “Teen Wolf The Movie.” Hoechlin will also serve as a producer on the film, as will co-star Tyler Posey.

In the film, “a full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged,” according to the official logline. “The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.”

In addition to Hoechlin and Posey, returning stars include Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen, Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman and Dylan Sprayberry.

Dylan O’Brien and Arden Cho are not currently attached to the project. Additional names will be announced at a later date.

In March, O’Brien exclusively revealed to Variety why he made the choice not to return, explaining that it wasn’t an easy decision.

“It was something I was trying to make work, but it all happened very fast. We didn’t really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show. We were trying to figure it out,” he said at the time. “I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there.”

Hoechlin, who currently stars as on The CW’s “Superman & Lois,” is repped by UTA and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein & Kohner.

“Teen Wolf” creator Jeff Davis is also returning to write and executive produce the film, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM’s Orion Television.

The 100-episode “Teen Wolf” library is available to stream on Paramount+.