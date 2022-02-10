Paul Weitz Directing Movie About Stand-Up Comic Taylor Tomlinson for Village Roadshow (EXCLUSIVE)

Taylor Tomlinson has mined her up-bringing in a devout Christian family for laughs in her comedy act and Netflix stand-up specials. Now, her story will be the basis of a new feature film.

Village Roadshow Pictures has acquired the rights to an untitled movie based on the life of the hit stand-up comedian, outbidding several other suitors. Paul Weitz will direct from a script written by Tomlinson and Taylor Tetreau. Tomlinson will also star in the project.

Weitz most recently directed “Fatherhood” starring Kevin Hart, which made Netflix’s all-time top 10 list last summer. He is currently in post-production on a comedy that he wrote and directed entitled “Moving On” starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. Weitz co-directed “About a Boy” and “American Pie” with his brother Chris Weitz. His directing credits include the acclaimed comedy “Grandma” (also with Tomlin) and “Admission” with Tina Fey and Paul Rudd.

Tomlinson’s Netflix stand-up special “Quarter-Life Crisis” was one of the most-watched comedy specials of the past few years. Netflix just announced a second special titled “Look at You,” that is set to premiere March 8. Tomlinson started performing stand-up in church basements and schools, moving on to become a finalist on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” She has also appeared on “The Tonight Show” and “Conan.”

The Tomlinson project will be produced by Weitz and Andrew Miano of Depth of Field, Levity Live’s Judi Marmel, Tomlinson, Tetreau and Village Roadshow Pictures. Dan Balgoyen and Britta Rowings of Depth of Field will executive produce. Jillian Apfelbaum and Tristen Tuckfield will supervise for Village Roadshow Pictures.

Depth Of Field is also producing “Moving On.” In addition, the company is currently producing “Pinocchio” for Disney and “About My Father” for Lionsgate.

Weitz is represented by UTA and Morris Yorn. Tomlinson is represented by Levity Live, UTA and attorney Darrelll Miller.Taylor Tetreau is represented by UTA and Artists First. Judi Marmel is represented by Morris Yorn.