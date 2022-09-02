Taylor Swift Going to Toronto Film Festival With ‘All Too Well’

Taylor Swift is about to become the hottest ticket at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

The singer and songwriting star will appear in conversation with TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey and introduce her short film, “All Too Well,” at the annual celebration of movies. “In Conversation With… Taylor Swift” will take place on Friday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. at TIFF Bell Lightbox, so start lining up now (only kind of joking). The event will mark the first-ever screening of “All Too Well” on 35mm.

“We love the intersection of film and other art forms, and Taylor Swift is a brilliant visual thinker,” said Bailey. “We’re excited to hear Taylor’s version of how absorbing influences from cinema led to her creating ‘All Too Well: The Short Film.'”

In November, 2021, Swift screened “All Too Well” at the AMC Lincoln Square 13 (a multiplex with the same number of screens as her favorite number) in New York City. At the time, Variety‘s Ramin Setoodeh described the effort as “a music video on steroids meets a Noah Baumbach movie.”

Swift isn’t the only global icon hitting TIFF. The festival will also feature Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton, on hand to give a talk and screen “Gutsy,” a docuseries about the female activists and artists who inspire them. Swift may be in that company, as the only woman in history to win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year three times. Plus, she managed to emerge from the cinematic disaster that was “Cats” unscathed. Gutsy, indeed.

This year’s TIFF features world premieres of Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” Peter Farrelly’s “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” and “My Policeman,” which features another pop icon, Harry Styles.



