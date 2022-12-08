Taylor Swift, James Cameron, Ryan Coogler and Gina Prince-Bythewood Set for Variety’s Directors on Directors Series 

Next week, Variety will premiere its annual Directors on Directors series with conversations between directors of the biggest films of the year.

Taylor Swift (“All Too Well”) and Martin McDonagh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) will start off the series, with their video premiering on Monday, Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. PT on Variety.com and Variety social media channels.

Other Directors on Directors video conversations include:

James Cameron (“Avatar: The Way of the Water”) with Robert Rodriguez

Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”) with Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Woman King”)

Chinonye Chukwu (“Till”) with Tyler Perry (“A Jazzman’s Blues”)

Sarah Polley (“Women Talking”) with Francis Ford Coppola

Joe Kosinski (“Top Gun: Maverick”) with Rian Johnson (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”)

All conversations will appear in the Dec. 15 issue of Variety, as well as essays from Judd Apatow on Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”), Guillermo del Toro on Baz Luhrmann (“Elvis”), Lena Dunham on Maria Schrader (“She Said”) and Wes Anderson on Noah Baumbach (“White Noise”).

“Since Taylor Swift premiered her short film ‘All Too Well’ last winter in New York, Variety has been impressed with her vision as a director,” said Variety co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh. “We are delighted she is part of this lineup with James Cameron, Ryan Coogler, Gina Prince-Bythewood and the other most daring, accomplished directors of the year.”

Variety’s Directors on Directors remains one of the most popular series each awards season and has included conversations with Jane Campion, Bradley Cooper, David Fincher, Spike Lee and Olivia Wilde.