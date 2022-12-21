Variety Hires Tatiana Siegel as Executive Editor, Film & Media

Variety has hired award-winning journalist Tatiana Siegel as executive editor, film & media. In her new post, Siegel will help guide Variety’s coverage of the film and media business, as well as write covers, features, analysis pieces and investigative stories.

Siegel, who most recently worked as a senior writer for Rolling Stone and previously served as executive film editor at The Hollywood Reporter, is best known for her hard-hitting examinations of the entertainment business. In recent years, she produced several industry-shaking exposés, one that resulted in the ouster of Warner Bros. chairman and CEO Kevin Tsujihara, and another that revealed decades of bullying by film and theater producer Scott Rudin.

Siegel had a five-year stint at Variety between 2007-2012. She re-joins the magazine on Jan. 1.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Tatiana Siegel back to Variety where she belongs,” said Ramin Setoodeh and Cynthia Littleton, Variety’s co-editors-in-chief. “As one of the leading investigative reporters in the country, Tatiana will undoubtedly help strengthen our newsroom at a time when Variety has seen unprecedented success in print and online.”

“Back in 2007, Peter Bart approached me to come work at Variety, and I was so excited to join a news organization as iconic as the Hollywood studios of lore,” Siegel said. “Now, 15 years later, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to return to the Variety fold. The magazine has grown and evolved so dramatically since my first stint, and I can’t wait to be a part of and contribute to this bold new incarnation brilliantly captained by Ramin and Cynthia.”

Siegel will be based on the east coast and will report to Executive Editor Brent Lang. Her stories, coverage and podcasting will appear exclusively in Variety.

“I’m a great admirer of Tatiana’s fearless journalism and her ability to break big stories,” said Lang. “She is one of the most respected reporters in the business for a reason. It’s a great relief to have her working with us instead of having to compete against her.”

Siegel’s work covers a wide range of topics, from celebrity profiles on the likes of Mick Jagger to investigative features on the 2014 Sony hack and the rise and fall of Jeff Zucker. In February 2022, Siegel received an American Society of Magazine Editors nomination for excellence in reporting for her Rudin exposé. In 2019, she was named print journalist of the year at the National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards.

Siegel holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Northeastern University in Boston and a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.