Taron Egerton, Jaume Collet-Serra Board Airline Thriller ‘Carry On’ for Netflix, Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners

Netflix and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners are teaming up on “Carry On,” an action thriller that will be the first film produced as part of a production deal announced between the two companies last year.

The film, a high-flying adventure, will star Taron Egerton of “Kingsman” and “Rocketman” fame and will be directed by “Jungle Cruise” filmmaker Jaume Collet-Serra. The story follows Ethan Kopek, a young TSA agent who gets blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight. At a time when the friendly skies have never seemed less inviting, the movie could make air travel even less appealing.

Dylan Clark Productions will produce the film. It boasts a script by TJ Fixman, with additional writing by Michael Green. Executive producers include Holly Bario, Amblin’s president of production, who will oversee the project on behalf of the studio. Brian Williams via Dylan Clark Productions, Scott Greenberg and Seth William Meier also executive produce the film.

When the production pact was unveiled in 2021, the companies said that Amblin was expected to produce at least two films annually for Netflix for an unspecified number of years. “Carry On” had been eyed as a potential project for several months, but the companies wanted to find the right actor. Amblin also has a production deal with Universal, where it is making such upcoming films as “Easter Sunday” and the Spielberg-directed “The Fabelmans.”

Egerton recently starred in Apple TV+’s prison thriller “Black Bird.” He will re-team with the streamer on “Tetris,” a drama about the development of the popular video game of the same name. Collet-Serra next oversees “Black Adam,” a DC comics adaptation with his “Jungle Cruise” star Dwayne Johnson. His other credits include “The Shallows” and “Non-Stop,” a Liam Neeson thriller that was also set in an airplane.

