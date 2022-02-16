Tara Reid Set to Star in Psychological Drama ‘Sheila’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Tara Reid is set to star in a new psychological thriller “Sheila,” Variety can reveal.

Written by newcomers Jackie and Jennifer Moricz (better known collectively as The Moricz twins), whose work has been featured in the Blacklist, “Sheila” is described as a “modern day ‘Psycho.'”

“Left to run her family’s Suntan Motel for the week, Charlie takes a unique interest in the only guest, a girl in town for a bikini contest – Sheila,” reads the logline. “Tapped as the girl to beat in the 1980s bikini boom, it’s no surprise that when the story jumps twenty years, she’s known worldwide on a one-name basis. Sheila. Just Sheila.”

Fast-forward 20 years and viewers see Sheila’s Corvette in the bottom of the motel pool – with a body inside it – leading to the question of what really happened between Charlie and Sheila at the Suntan Motel in the last week of July 1989. With Charlie’s ability to discern the difference between reality and fiction become ever weaker, it’s left to viewers to try and piece together the truth.

“Sheila” is a non-linear thriller jumping between the late 1980s and the present day.

Reid and The Moricz Twins are repped by Philippe Ashfield of Instant Entertainment. Reid is set to executive produce alongside Ashfield.

Reid, who has appeared in hits including “Sharknado” and “The Big Lebowski,” is experiencing something of a career renaissance. Variety revealed earlier this month the actor will be playing an MI6 agent in upcoming espionage film “Cold Sun,” opposite Gabriella Wright and Patrick Bergin.