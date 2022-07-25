‘TÁR’ Trailer Brings Cate Blanchett Back to Oscar Season in Todd Field’s Long-Awaited Return

After 15 years, Todd Field is finally back. The “In the Bedroom” and “Little Children” director’s third feature, “Tár” has debuted its first trailer. The movie is likely to world premiere at the upcoming Venice Film Festival.

Although plot details remain slim, “Tár” is set to star Cate Blanchett as the fictional Lydia Tár, an acclaimed composer who rose to become the first female chief conductor of a German orchestra. Fittingly, the music of the film is provided by Hildur Guðnadóttir, the Icelandic composer whose 2020 original score for “Joker” won the Oscar.

The story will reportedly follow Tár during her daily life living in Berlin, leading up to the recording of her latest symphony. The supporting cast includes Nina Hoss, Noémie Merlant, Mark Strong, Julian Glover, Allan Corduner, Sophie Kauer and Sylvia Flote. In addition to directing, Field wrote the screenplay and produces via his Standard Film Company banner, with Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert also producing for Emjag Productions. The film will be distributed in the U.S via Focus Features, and worldwide via Universal Pictures.

“Tár” marks a reemergence for Field, who made his directorial debut in 2001 with the critically acclaimed “In My Bedroom,” which earned five Oscar nominations, including best picture. His 2006 follow-up “Little Children” received similar awards attention, nabbing three Oscar nods.

Although Field was attached to several projects in the years since “Little Children” — including a film set during the Mexican revolution starring Leonardo DiCaprio and an adaptation of Jonathan Franzen’s “Purity” for Showtime — nothing ever materialized. Given the success of his past two films at the Oscars, don’t be surprised if Blanchett is a frontrunner come awards season.

Tár will release in U.S. theaters on Oct. 7.