Tanya Easterman Named CEO of Jumpline Group (EXCLUSIVE)

Tanya Easterman has been named chief executive officer of Jumpline Group.

Jumpline is a full-service event, experiential and partnerships agency. It also operates Behind The Line, which focuses on developing and producing original content for studios, networks, and brands.

Easterman joins Jumpline Group having spent more than a decade in the entertainment industry working for companies such as The Walt Disney Company, ODEON Cinema Group, and AMC International.

In her new role as CEO of Jumpline Group, Easterman is spearheading a new partnership with Aspiration, a leader in creating sustainble products for consumers and companies, to help accelerate the company’s sustainability goals, which include reaching net-zero by 2030. Jumpline Group plans to publicly publish their social and environmental policy, as well as review and publish their ongoing progress in meeting their goals. As part of its sustainability commitments, the company’s events, experiences, and productions will reduce mitigable carbon emissions and offset those that are non-mitigatable; recycle and use no single-use materials and adopt circular practices wherever possible; collaborate with sustainable and local partners and suppliers; support local economies and communities; leave no physical trace; and produce content in a sustainable way. It’s an ambitious set of goals designed to help the company combat the challenges of climate change.

“I’m thrilled to announce Tanya as the new CEO of Jumpline Group,” says JL Pomeroy, founder and chairman. “As we approach our 20th anniversary, it is the ideal time to reassess and expand our mission for the decade ahead. Our focus is sustainability and collaborating with value-aligned partners like Aspiration to service our clients while achieving our vision for a radical new future. Tanya’s a powerful force in the industry with a tremendous track record, but what really sets Tanya apart are her values and mission-driven approach. The Jumpline Group could not be in better hands to start off 2022.”

Pomeroy currently acts as the CEO of Husseini Group, a firm investing in innovative companies in cleantech, health and wellness. She recently expanded the firm’s mission to include investing in purpose-driven storytelling through a new venture she co-founded, bridgeLine media. The Husseini Group is a founding investor in Aspiration, and the architect of the new partnership where Aspiration will serve as the carbon removal partner for Jumpline Group.

“Building and maintaining relationships, pinpointing opportunities for partnerships and collaborations between brands whilst delivering positive commercial results has been the thread of my career to date,” said Easterman. “I will continue to do this with JUMPLINE Group, but through the lens of social responsibility and sustainability. I am honored by the opportunity to lead this incredible team and excited to build upon the 20 years of amazing work that JL and the team have accomplished.”