T-Series, Reliance Entertainment Set Theatrical Bow for Indian Satire ‘Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga’ (EXCLUSIVE)

India’s T-Series, Reliance Entertainment and Match Cut Productions have teamed on Srijit Mukherji’s Hindi-language satire “Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga.”

Inspired by true events, the film is about the adverse effects of urbanization, human-animal conflict and poverty, leading to a bizarre practice in a village located on the edge of a forest.

It stars Pankaj Tripathi (“Sacred Games”), Neeraj Kabi (“Paatal Lok”) and Sayani Gupta “(Four More Shots Please”).

Mukherji’s credits include Bengali-language films “Autograph” (2010), which was a Glasgow International Film Festival and Abu Dhabi International Film Festival selection, “Jaatishwar” (2014), “Chotushkone” (2015), “Rajkahini (2015) and “Ek Je Chilo Raja” (2019), which played at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. “Sherdil” will be his second Hindi film after the 2017’s “Begum Jaan,” the remake of “Rajkahini.”

Mukherji said: “I got inspired by the real incident of tragic practises in villages bordering the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve and I knew I had to capture it in my next. It takes great courage to sacrifice one’s life to save the family and my film revolves around this heroism with a focus on man and nature conflict. This subject is really close to my heart and I hope it will ignite the same emotions with the audiences regarding various social issues in our society.”

“Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga” is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Reliance Entertainment, with production by Match Cut Productions Private Limited. The film will have a theatrical release on June 24.

Reliance Entertainment’s upcoming films include: Gayatri and Pushkar’s “Vikram Vedha,” in partnership with T-Series, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan; and Rohit Shetty’s “Circus,” starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

T-Series has a 100-film slate in the works, with “Bhool Bhulaiyya 2” and “Double XL” up next.