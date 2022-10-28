Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Produce ‘Immaculate,’ Psychological Horror Film Directed by Michael Mohan

Sydney Sweeney will star in and produce an upcoming psychological horror film titled “Immaculate,” from Black Bear Pictures. The film reunites Sweeney with director Michael Mohan, who will direct from a script by Andrew Lobel. Sweeney and Mohan previously worked on “The Voyeurs” in 2021. Principal photography will commence in January 2023.

Sweeney stars in the film as Cecilia, a woman of devout faith who is offered a fulfilling new role at an illustrious Italian convent. Her warm welcome to the picture-perfect Italian countryside is interrupted, however, as it becomes clearer to Cecilia that her new home harbors dark and horrifying secrets.

Sweeney has steadily built a hefty acting resume, having recently been announced as the lead in Sony’s “Barbarella” reboot and Universal Pictures’ “The Caretaker,” as well as starring in Sony’s upcoming Marvel film “Madame Web.” She is best known for her roles in HBO series “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus,” both of which earned her Emmy nominations.

Mohan is most known for writing and directing Amazon Studios’ steamy erotic thriller “The Voyeurs” and co-creating and executive producing the Netflix Original Series “Everything Sucks,” which both starred Sweeney.

Sweeney and Jonathan Davino will produce for Fifty-Fifty Films alongside “The White Lotus” executive producer David Bernad, who developed the project with Sweeney. Teddy Schwarzman and Michael Heimler produce for Black Bear. Black Bear’s John Friedberg and Christopher Casanova will executive produce along with Will Greenfield. Black Bear will fully finance, with Black Bear International handling international sales and introducing the picture to the market at the American Film Market, alongside CAA and Paradigm, which are handling domestic rights.

Sweeney is represented by Paradigm and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller. Mohan is repped by WME Entertainment and Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver Thompson. Bernad is represented by CAA and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Greenfield is represented by APA.