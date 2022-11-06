Sydney Sweeney ‘Was a Little Nervous’ to Work With Dakota Johnson on ‘Madame Web’: ‘She’s So Hot’

On the carpet of the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday, Sydney Sweeney revealed working with co-star Dakota Johnson on Sony’s upcoming Marvel film “Madame Web” was initially a nerve-wracking experience.

“I was a little nervous,” Sweeney told Variety’s Marc Malkin at the event, reflecting on her reaction to seeing her co-star in person. The actress shared how she’s been a fan of Johnson for several years. “I have to say — I snuck ’50 Shades of Grey’ in high school. My parents didn’t let me watch it and I watched it. So I’m a huge fan of her. She’s so hot.”

“Have you told her that?” Malkin asked, to which the “Euphoria” star laughed and replied “No! But, Dakota, you’re hot and I loved working with you.”

Johnson is playing the titular role of Cassandra “Madame” Web in the Sony film, while Sweeney’s role remains a closely guarded secret for the production. Plot details are also still under wraps. The film is expected to hit theaters in February 2024.

Sweeney was also recently attached to lead another Sony feature — a “Barbarella” film, following in the footsteps of the original 1968 space opera starring Jane Fonda, which was adapted from French writer and illustrator Jean-Claude Forest’s comic series. The film remains in early development, with no director, producer or writer currently attached.

Sweeney said shooting for “Barbarella” will begin after she finishes filming Season 3 of “Euphoria” — which the actor said resumes production sometime “soon.”

“I feel like my whole life is a secret,” Sweeney said. “It’s really hard.”

