SXSW Reveals Additions to Line-Up of Featured Speakers for 2022 Festival

South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals has announced its third round of featured speakers for its upcoming conference. The 36th annual edition of SXSW is planning a hybrid event, combining in-person settings in Austin, Texas with online viewing options in accordance with health and safety protocols for COVID-19.

“We’re excited to announce an incredible group of experts and innovators across the technology, healthcare and entertainment industries, who are actively shaping the world we live in,” said chief programming officer Hugh Forrest. “Entrepreneurial luminaries such as Michael Dell and industry disruptors like Margrethe Vestager only add to our already robust lineup of creative visionaries working to build a better future.”

SXSW also announced the finalists for its 14th SWSW Pitch event, which will occur on March 12 and March 13 at the Hilton Austin Downtown. SXSW PItch invites innovators to present new technology to panels of industry experts, media outlets and investors.

SXSW 2022 is set to unfold from March 11 to March 20.

See the full list of newly announced guest speakers below: