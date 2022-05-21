Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf to be Portrayed in SF Studio-Based Documentary

Karin af Klintberg is set to direct “The King,” a documentary about the Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf, which SF Studios is co-producing and will be distributing in the Nordics.

Af Klintberg is the first journalist to have been granted unique access to follow the King and has been following him through his private and professional life. It’s also the first time that a documentary has been produced about a Swedish king while he is still alive.

The film is produced by Stina Gardell and Petra Måhl for Af Nexiko AB, in co-production with SF Studios, the Swedish Film Institute and SVT. SF Studios handles Nordic distribution.

“The King” is set to premiere in Swedish theaters in February 2023 to mark the 50th anniversary of King Carl XVI Gustaf’s ascendance to the throne which makes him the longest-serving regent in Swedish history.

Af Klintberg started shooting the documentary film last Spring and met the king met several times at formal events, including inaugurations and state visits, as well as on private occasions at the royal palace in Stockholm and at his summer residence.

Af Klintberg said she wanted “The King” to be a “modern film about a not so modern profession.” “I wanted to figure out how the King has felt during the years and how he believes. If you interview someone long enough, you usually get really good conversations,” she added.

The director’s credits include the documentary “Ebbe the Movie” which she co-directed with Jane Magnusson, and “Nice People.”

“I want to deal with the present through humor and dignity, and I think that also suits a film about a monarch as well,” said the filmmaker.