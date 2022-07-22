Suriya, Ajay Devgn Share Best Actor at India’s National Film Awards, ‘Soorarai Pottru’ Wins Best Film

Popular stars Suriya and Ajay Devgn shared the best actor prize at India’s national film awards for 2020, which were revealed on Friday.

The awards for 2020, were due to be announced in 2021. But they were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is not immediately clear when the ceremony for the 2021 awards will be held.

Suriya won for his portrayal of a commercial airline founder in Tamil-language film “Sooorarai Pottru,” which also won best feature film, while Aparna Balamurali won best actress for her role of his wife and partner in the film. G.V. Prakash Kumar won music director (background score) and Shalini Usha Nair and Sudha Kongara won best screenplay for the film.

Devgn won for Hindi-language “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior,” a historical epic about a Maratha warrior, which also won the award for best popular film providing wholesome entertainment. Nachiket Barve and Mahesh Sherla won the costume design award for the film.

The late Sachidanandan K.R. won best director for Malayalam-language film “Ayyappanum Koshiyum,” while Biju Menon won best supporting actor for the film. Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli won supporting actress for Tamil-language “Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum,” while Sreekar Prasad won best editing for the film.

Tamil-language “Mandela” won best debut film, while writer-director Madonne Ashwin won the best dialog prize.

Thaman S. won best music director for Telugu-language “Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.” Supratin Bhol won best cinematography for Bengali-language “Avijatrik: The Wanderlust of Apu.” Anees Nadodi won the production design award for Malayalam-language “Kappela.” T.V. Rambabu won the make-up award for Telugu-language “Natyam.”

Sachin Dheeraj Mundigonda won the best non-feature film (as India classifies documentaries) for Dangi-language “Testimony of Ana,” while Vishesh Iyer’s Marathi and Hindi-language “Pariah” won best debut in the category and R.V. Ramani best director for English, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi-language film “Oh That’s Bhanu.”