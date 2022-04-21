India’s ‘Jalsa’ Filmmaker Suresh Triveni Launches Opening Image Studio, Backed by Abundantia Entertainment

Suresh Triveni, the Indian filmmaker who directed 2017 film “Tumhari Sulu” and 2022 Amazon original “Jalsa,” both starring Vidya Balan, has launched creative studio and production house Opening Image.

The venture will be backed by Vikram Malhotra’s Abundantia Entertainment (“Jalsa,” “Sherni”).

Triveni says the focus at Opening Image is on content development spanning films and series from idea to screen. A slate of films and series across multiple genres and languages is in development, including a film that Triveni will direct and a series on which he will be the showrunner. Opening Image will also host a script lab that will pair emerging talent with veterans. Plans are underway to partner with a range of Indian studios and platforms.

Triveni gained national prominence with “Mauka Mauka,” a 2015 Indian TV advertisement campaign created by Star Sports India to promote its broadcast of that year’s men’s cricket World Cup. “Tumhari Sulu,” about a housewife who lands a radio jockey gig, won best film at the IIFAs and best actress for Balan at the Filmfare awards, among a slew of other Indian honors. “Jalsa” is one of the most acclaimed films on Amazon this year.

Triveni said: “The idea of Opening Image is to empower talent – writers, film-makers, technicians. To offer fresh, exclusive and original stories tailored for viewers across the globe. The vision behind Opening Image is to curate disruptive stories and provide a platform for creators, especially fresh and young talent, to deliver their best.”

Malhotra added: “Suresh has been a fabulous collaborator and friend and I am proud that we are now taking the next step in our relationship as he launches Opening Image. I am excited with the promise and potential of Opening Image and can’t wait for Suresh and team to tell their brand of stories to the world”.

Abundantia’s upcoming slate includes films: “Ram Setu,” starring Akshay Kumar in the lead; the Hindi remake of Tamil-language hit “Soorarai Pottru,” jointly produced with Suriya’s 2D Entertainment; “Sukhee,” starring Shilpa Shetty; and the untitled next film by “Shakuntala Devi” director Anu Menon. The slate also includes Tanuja Chandra’s all-women ensemble cast “Hush Hush”; Akshay Kumar’s Amazon series debut “The End”; and a multi-season drama based on Vish Dhamija’s crime novels featuring policewoman Rita Ferreira.