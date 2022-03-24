‘Superman’ Actor Margot Kidder’s Last Film ‘Robber’s Roost’ Resumes Production – Global Bulletin (EXCLUSIVE)

PRODUCTION

Debutant Galen Rosenthal‘s “Robber’s Roost,” the last film starring Margot Kidder, has resumed production with the addition of Shiladitya Bora (Platoon One Films) as executive producer. The project is currently filming in Park City, Utah. A psychological thriller set at the turn of the 20th century during the last days of the Wild West, “Robber’s Roost” is the story of a woman who has lived alone in a desolate mountain cabin for decades until one day a mysterious person from her past emerges from the depths of a brutal winter.

Kidder, best known for playing Lois Lane opposite Christopher Reeve in the “Superman” films, died in May 2018 while the film was still incomplete. Mexican actor Nathalia Acevedo, who debuted in Carlos Reygadas‘ 2012 Cannes winner “Post Tenebras Lux,” stepped in to play a younger version of Kidder’s character to finish the film. The cast also includes David H. Stevens (“Yellowstone”).

Bora’s producer credits include Cannes player “Masaan” and “Locarno” selection “The Song of Scorpions” and he is also a director and distributor. “Robber’s Roost” is his first American project.

Rosenthal said: “In these last three years in my journey to complete this film I’ve had to deal with the death of my lead actress, the destruction of my set by the worst winter in a decade, and then the COVID-19 pandemic. Basically, I have had the ‘Apocalypse Now’ experience on a budget.”

Bora added: “I felt very inspired by the incredibly passionate approach of Galen, and so ‘Robber’s Roost’ felt like the right project to set foot in the American market.”

The film is produced by Dustin Puttuck, Matt Weight and Aron Govil and is eyeing a fall 2023 global release.

APPOINTMENTS

Samantha McMillon is joining Mammoth Screen, the ITV Studios indie behind “The Serpent,” as managing director. McMillon joins from ITV Studios where she is currently commercial director for its in-house U.K. drama labels and will have a role across the development and production slates. She will work alongside James Penny, who becomes CEO, Damien Timmer who will become chief creative officer and Jon Williams, chief operating officer. Sheena Bucktowonsing has joined Mammoth as an executive producer, working across shows including “World on Fire” season 2, having previously worked on the last three series of “Doctor Who.”

FILMING INCENTIVE

Vienna — the setting for some 80 international cinema and TV productions in 2021 alone — has launched the Vienna Film Incentive, which is open to film, TV and streaming productions. Between now and the end of 2023, the city will be investing €2 million ($2.2 million) to incentivise international filmmakers to shoot their productions in the city. Funding is open to international productions that are filmed wholly or partly in Vienna and include a minimum of two full days of filming.

Executive city councilor of finance, business, labor, international affairs and Vienna public utilities, Peter Hanke, said: “This funding scheme should be seen as a source of assistance with ties to the tourism industry. It is intended to benefit Vienna’s visitor economy – both from a business and tourism perspective.”

ENERGY

Film London has commissioned a pilot scheme to supply renewable energy to London-based productions, reducing the need for productions to use diesel or petrol generators at unit bases. Construction work has already started at Victoria Park, Tower Hamlets, a key unit base in the capital. Billed as the Grid Project, it aims to reduce noise pollution and CO2 emissions by supplying green energy via the installation of an electrical feeder pillar into the London mains network. The Mayor’s Good Growth Fund supported through the London Economic Action Partnership have provided funding for the pilot project, which is being delivered by Tower Hamlets Council and The Film Office. – K.J. Yossman