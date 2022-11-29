‘Super Mario Bros.’ Trailer Unveils First Look at Princess Peach, Rainbow Road and Donkey Kong

Nintendo fans, rejoice: The second trailer for the “Super Mario Bros.” movie is here, and there are even more Mario video game references than the first.

The new trailer gives a first look at Seth Rogen’s Donkey Kong, Anya Taylor-Joy’s Princess Peach, several power-ups (like Mario’s Tanooki suit and a fire flower) and the iconic Rainbow Road course from “Mario Kart.”

After the first trailer made headlines with Chris Pratt’s head-scratching take on Mario’s Italian voice, the new trailer debuts even more Mushroom Kingdom residents. It starts off with Mario facing off against Donkey Kong in a massive gladiator ring overseen by Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), Princess Peach and another ape who appears to be Cranky Kong (Fred Armisen). Just like a “Super Smash Bros.” showdown, Donkey Kong pummels Mario to a pulp.

Next, we hear Charlie Day’s voice as Luigi for the first time as he’s taken prisoner by Jack Black’s Bowser. The evil villain describes his plan to take over the world, complete with his army of Shy Guys, Koopa Troopa, Goombas, Piranha Plants and Bob-ombs. The only problem standing in Bowser’s way is everyone’s favorite red-clad, Italian plumber, and the evil Koopa tortures Luigi for information by ripping out hairs from his mustache.

As Bowser makes his ascent on the Mushroom Kingdom with his flying fortress, Princess Peach grabs a battle-ax and leads a council of multi-colored Toads to come up with a plan. At some point, she meets up with Mario and trains him on a course with many familiar “Super Mario” obstacles, like Bullet Bills and falling platforms.

Princess Peach alludes to a “huge universe” with “a lot of galaxies” that are counting on the heroes to stop Bowser, and we get quick shots of Mario flying around with a Tanooki suit, Peach using a Fire Flower power-up and Mario and Luigi reuniting through some kind of galaxy-crossing wormhole. In the exciting conclusion, the trailer ends with Mario, Donkey Kong, Peach, Toad and many other characters racing down Rainbow Road in a “Mario Kart”-style track.

“The Super Marios Bros. Movie” hits theaters April 7. Watch the new trailer below.