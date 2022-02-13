See All Super Bowl Trailers, From ‘Doctor Strange,’ ‘Jurassic World’ and More

For football fans, the Super Bowl is the biggest day of the year. For movie and TV fans, it’s pretty high up there, with new trailers from the year’s most anticipated titles dropping during the game.

Some big movie trailers already debuted in the week leading up to the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals facing off, such as “Jurassic World: Dominion,” which brings back franchise leads Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum, and Jordan Peele’s next horror movie “Nope,” starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun.

Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” aired at the beginning of the big game, teasing a showdown between Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange, plus a mysterious voice that sounded a lot like Patrick Stewart’s Professor Xavier from the “X-Men” franchise.

On the TV side, new trailers for Amazon’s big-budget “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” series and Disney Plus’ latest Marvel show, “Moon Knight” starring Oscar Isaac,” are also expected to debut.

By early February, NBC sold out all of the ads for Super Bowl LVI, some of which went for a record-high price of $7 million. Advertisers tapped several A-list stars for their commercials, such as General Motors staging an “Austin Powers” reunion, Michelob Ultra bringing in Steve Buscemi, and Uber Eats nabbing Gwyneth Paltrow, Trevor Noah and Jennifer Coolidge. Celebrity power couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost teamed up for a funny ad for Amazon’s Alexa, Lindsay Lohan served as spokesperson for Planet Fitness and Guy Fieri mixed up a new recipe for Bud Light.

