Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis Promote Five Executives Across Firm

Top communications agency Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis set several promotions on Wednesday, bolstering executive leadership in offices across the country.

Amelia Makin and Andrew Stein have been promoted to executive vice president roles, while Gabrielle Lee was elevated to senior vice president, diversity equity inclusion and accessibility and multicultural communications. Hollywood fixture Brooke Blumberg was named senior vice president of awards and content. Additionally, the firm also welcomed Alejandro Grau last year as senior vice president, leading the company’s San Francisco office.

”These announcements recognize the outstanding contributions and leadership that this group of executives provide, with each bringing unique skills and experiences that has enabled us to think bigger, build upon the strength of our culture, and deliver an immensely diverse set of work for our clients,” said CEO Shawn Sachs. “We’re excited to both promote from within and add new leadership with the expansion into San Francisco that we believe sets us up for an even brighter future.”

Founded in New York by industry veteran Ken Sunshine in 1992, the firm has amassed more than 250 employees across six offices, with services in public relations; earned, owned and paid marketing; and in-house creative and content development. Earlier this year, partners Heather Lylis and Keleigh Thomas Morgan were elevated to co-presidents.

Makin started with the company in 2010 in New York with a focus on global issues. She currently manages the Washington D.C. and Atlanta offices, focuses on companywide integration and works with clients including Microsoft, National 4-H Council, Rotary International and Decolonizing Wealth Project.

Stein joined in 2010 in New York, where he helps manage the company’s operations and business development. He also leads client strategy in the tech and media industries including Advertising Week New York, Alexis Ohanian and 776, GIPHY, and Klarna, and early-stage startups and founders.

Lee joined in 2013 in New York with a focus on social good and advocacy. Lee has led the expansion and implementation of DEIA initiatives across the agency. Additionally, she has led a wide range of accounts including NAACP, Women’s March, The Ms. Foundation, and The New York Foundling, and advises clients on social justice issues.

Blumberg joined the firm in 2012 and helped build an integrated team that works across a roster of award-winning content, distributors, filmmakers, talent, production companies to develop strategies, as well as spearheading sales of titles at festivals worldwide. Blumberg is a member of the Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and volunteers with the Motion Picture Television Fund as well as NAMI.

Grau opened the firm’s San Francisco office in 2021 and expanded the firm’s presence with technology, consumer, social impact, and startup industries within and outside of the Bay area. He supports clients such as Webex, Arrived, Supernatural, Canon and more. He has helped brands of all sizes expand overall awareness beyond their core audiences.