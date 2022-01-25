Sundance: RLJE Films Buys ‘Dual’ With Karen Gillan, Aaron Paul

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has taken all U.S. rights to “Dual,” a sci-fi film about cloning with Karen Gillan and Aaron Paul, in a low to mid seven figure deal.

XYZ Films, CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group closed the deal with RLJE Films last night in a competitive bidding situation following the film’s Sundance premiere. XYZ is also handling world rights outside the U.S.

The film is slated for a theatrical release in 2022. XYZ Films and RLJE Films previously collaborated on the theatrical release of “Mandy,” a horror film starring Nicolas Cage and directed by Panos Cosmatos.

“Dual” co-stars Beulah Koale (“Hawaii Five-O”).

Riley Stearns directed and produced alongside XYZ Films and Resolute Films and Entertainment, with Film Service Finland providing production services.

The film marks the latest in a partnership with XYZ and Lee Kim and his Resolute Films and Entertainment, which just entered into a first-look deal with XYZ.

XYZ financed the film through its fund backed by Helsinki-based IPR.VC in collaboration with Bondit Media Capital and Head Gear Films. The film also received support from Business Finland and Film Tampere and marked the first Hollywood production to shoot entirely in Finland.

“Dual” is about a woman (Gillan) who, upon receiving a terminal diagnosis, opts for a cloning procedure to ease her loss on her friends and family. When she makes a sudden and miraculous recovery, her attempts to have her clone decommissioned fail and lead to a court-mandated duel to the death.

“’Dual’ was a film we were targeting from the beginning of the Sundance Film Festival and it exceeded our expectations,” said Mark Ward, RLJE Films’ chief acquisitions officer. “We are happy to be working with our partners at XYZ Films yet again and can’t wait to release the film later this year.”

“Shooting ‘Dual’ with XYZ during a global pandemic will forever be an experience I look back on with a tremendous amount of pride,” said Stearns. “I’m beyond thrilled to enter the next stage of this journey with the team at RLJE Films and I can’t wait for audiences to see a film which we all deeply care for.”

XYZ Films’ 2022 slate includes “Piggy” and “Something in the Dirt.”

Stearns is repped at CAA and Grandview.