Sundance Institute Announces 2022 Screenwriters Intensive Fellows

The Sundance Institute has announced the 13 writers selected for its 2022 Screenwriters Intensive.

Now in its 10th year, the Screenwriters Intensive is an annual two-day workshop that invites emerging creatives from historically marginalized backgrounds to develop their first full-length feature film scripts under the guidance of the Institute’s Feature Film Program. The workshop is led by Michelle Satter, the founding senior director of the Sundance Institute’s Artist Programs, as well as Ilyse McKimmie, the deputy director of the Feature Film Program.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing together such a dynamic and memorable group of storytellers developing work with bold vision and unique, necessary perspectives,” McKimmie said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing our creative and strategic support of them as they develop their debut features, and we’re excited to welcome them into the vibrant community of Sundance artists.”

The fellows selected for this year are:

Marissa Chibás, who was selected for her script “72,” about a Cuban American girl celebrating New Year’s Eve in 1972 Manhattan.

Walé Oyéjidé for his script “Chiaroscuro,” about a woman trafficked from West Africa who uses dance to escape from the Sicilian town she’s trapped in.

Glenn Kaino for his script “Fox & Stork,” about a Chinese American family that is imprisoned in a Japanese concentration camp.

Mamoudou N’Diaye for his script “Freelancers,” about four friends who work as freelancers that attempt to rob a billionaire.

Gabby Rivera for her script “Juliet Takes a Breath;” about a Puerto Rican girl who comes out to the closet and travels cross country to intern with her favorite author.

Nuhash Humayun for his script “Moving Bangladesh,” a film based on the true story of Pathos co-founder Elius Hussain.

Tania Taiwo for her script “Pharmacopeia,” about a Black pharmacist who becomes a drug dealer.

Andre Muir and Jake Hutton for their script “The Predicament,” about a man arrested for a crime he didn’t commit.

Tommy Pico and Tazbah Rose Chavez for their script “Sometimes,” about an Indigenous man from a reservation living in Brooklyn.

Ramzi Bashour for his script “Tomahawk Springs,” about a 17-year-old who is expelled from school and goes on a road trip with his mom to drop him off with his father in New Mexico.

A.K. Espada for her script “This is Our Home,” about a vegan who struggles to deal with rats infesting her apartment.

In addition to being selected for the Screenwriters Intensive, Espada is also a recipient of the Sundance Institute Horror Fellowship, and Humayun received a $70,000 grant through the 2022 Sloan Development Fellowship.

During the intensive, the fellows will receive guidance from several advisers, including Andrew Ahn, Lucy Alibar, Julia Camara, DeMane Davis, Nisha Ganatra, John Gatins, Tanya Hamilton, James Ponsoldt, Jon Raymond, Jessica Sharzer, Dana Stevens and Ligiah Villalobos. Ahn, who has directed the feature films “Spa Night” and “Driveways,” is a prior fellow from the intensive. Other past fellows include Adamma Ebo (“Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul”) and Reinaldo Marcus Green (“Monsters and Men”).

The 2022 Screenwriters Intensive will take place virtually from March 2-3.