Sundance Film Festival to Honor Luca Guadagnino With International Icon Award

Director Luca Guadagnino will be making the trek to Park City in January. The filmmaker of “Call Me By Your Name” and “Bones and All” is being honored with Sundance Film Festival’s International Icon Award on opening night.

Opening Night: A Taste of Sundance, presented by IMDbPro, will kick off the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 19. Guadagnino will join previously announced honorees of the evening Ryan Coogler, W. Kamau Bell and Nikyatu Jusu.

The International Icon Award recognizes “an international auteur who creates distinctive cinematic universes and has made a lasting impact on filmmaking, most notably through a commitment to storytelling and an unwavering creative vision.”

Guadagnino has strong roots at Sundance, making his festival debut in 2010 with “I Am Love,” which he wrote, directed and produced. In 2017, Guadagnino returned to Park City with “Call Me By Your Name,” which became an eventual Oscar winner. He also produced the documentary “The Truffle Hunters,” which played at the festival in 2020.

“Luca Guadagnino is a true visionary of cinema and we are thrilled to honor him with this special award,” said Joana Vicente, Sundance Institute CEO. “Whether it’s with writing, directing or producing, he has had an undeniable impact, not only on the Sundance Film Festival community, but the film industry as a whole with his unique storytelling abilities.”

Guadagnino says Sundance “has always felt like home for me,” adding, “I have been to the festival four times. I particularly remember how warmly the festival received ‘Call Me By Your Name’ and how that changed my life. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be honored to be receiving this award.”

Proceeds raised during the opening night event will be used to support the Institute’s year-round work uplifting global independent voices through artist programs, granting and other initiatives. The event is also funded by George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation, Acura and Variety.

This year’s Sundance Film Festival will take place from Jan. 19 -29 in Utah, marking the first time its been held in person since the pandemic.