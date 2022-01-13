WNBA Star Sue Bird at Center of New Doc From Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions (EXCLUSIVE)

The life and remarkable career of WNBA star Sue Bird will be the subject of a new documentary from Oscar winner Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions.

“Sue Bird: In The Clutch” is underway, capturing the final chapter of her 19-year career in basketball. Promising full access, the film will document her record-setting 5th Olympic gold medal, the 2022 WNBA season, life with fiancé Megan Rapinoe, advocating for social justice, and her post-retirement plans.

“We’re excited to give this once-in-a-generation athlete the send-off she deserves,” said Gibney. “It’s an amazing opportunity to explore the impact of Sue and the wider WNBA — not just on the game of basketball, but on social justice, activism, and women in sports.”

The project will incorporate never-before-seen footage from her 2021 season and the Tokyo Olympics. Interview subjects will include Rapinoe, Diana Taurasi, Bird’s teammates on The Seattle Storm, and NBA stars as well as celebrities and political leaders.

Doc native Sarah Dowland (“American Jihad,” “Zero Days”) will direct and produce. Jigsaw’s Stacey Offman and Richard Perello are executive producing alongside Black Bar Mitzvah’s Jay Ellis and Aaron Bergma. Ryan Ruocco and Lindsay Kagawa Colas of Waffle Iron Entertainment will also executive produce.

Bird, recently named 2021 USA Basketball Female Athlete of The Year, has amassed as many accolades, trophies, and medals as almost any basketball player in history. She’s won 5 Olympic gold medals, four WNBA championships, is a 12-time All Star, and WNBA all-time leader in assists, games, and minutes played.

Both Jigsaw and Black Bar Mitzvah are represented by UTA. Distribution plans were not immediately clear.