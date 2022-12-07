Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe Launch Production Company A Touch More (EXCLUSIVE)

World-renowned athletes Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe have launched A Touch More, a new production company that centers the stories of revolutionaries who “move culture forward.”

Bird, a five-time Olympic gold medalist and basketball legend, and Rapinoe, a two-time FIFA World Cup-winning soccer superstar, created the company to “bring a touch more understanding, connection, entertainment, and conversation to the evolving media landscape” by amplifying narratives around identity, activism and underrepresented communities, including LGBTQ people, POC and women.

Famous for their game-changing abilities both on and off the playing field, the pair of star athletes and engaged couple are all too aware of the status quo in sports, which is why they’re fighting to shake things up. Throughout their careers — Bird recently retired after a stellar 21-year WNBA career while Rapinoe is playing toward her third World Cup appearance — the athletes have championed for more visibility and pay for women.

“As athletes, we know how powerful our platforms are and the impact we can have on the world,” Bird and Rapinoe said in a statement announcing the launch. “A Touch More is a manifestation of our values, and our desire to bring to the surface stories of those who shape and move culture forward. We’re incredibly excited for some of the projects we have in the works and can’t wait to share more about this next chapter.”

The production company was created in partnership with TOGETHXR — the media and commerce company Bird co-founded with fellow top pro athletes Alex Morgan, Chloe Kim and Simone Manuel as the site for Gen-Z and Millennial women where “culture, activism, lifestyle, sports and badassery converge.” The two entities have teamed up with a mission to narrow the coverage gap in sports media, where, studies show, women’s sports receive less than 10% of the coverage, despite the fact that women represent 40% of all athletes.

“Megan and Sue both represent the power sport can have on culture,” notes Jessica Robertson, TOGETHXR co-founder and chief content officer. “They also know the power of storytelling. It’s a dream come true for TOGETHXR to partner in bringing this studio to life. We can’t wait for the impact we will make together.”

A Touch More will focus on both scripted and unscripted content and launches with “30 for 30: Pink Card,” a four-part audio documentary series that will be released on Dec. 8. The series, from Peabody award-winning producer Shima Oliaee, follows the lives of women in Iran fighting for the right to watch soccer. For more information on the company, go to ATouchMore.com.