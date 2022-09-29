‘Succession’ Breakout Arian Moayed Joins Ariana DeBose, Barbie Ferreira in ‘House of Spoils’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Heatseeking actor Arian Moayed has joined the cast of “House of Spoils,” a new psychological thriller starring Oscar nominee Ariana DeBose and “Euphoria” actor Barbie Ferreira.

Moayed is a breakout star of the HBO juggernaut “Succession,” in which he stars as private equity investor Stewy Hosseini — best frenemy and casual abuser to Jeremy Strong’s Kendall Roy. The part earned Moayed an Emmy nomination this year for outstanding guest actor in a drama series. He also drew acclaim as the weary lawyer of Anna Delvey in the Netflix original “Inventing Anna.”

From Blumhouse and Amazon Studios, “House of Spoils” is directed by Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy from their own script, based on an original idea. DeBose plays an ambitious chef who opens her first restaurant — a farm-to-table affair on a remote estate — where she battles kitchen chaos, a dubious investor and crushing self doubt. The powerful spirit of the estate’s previous owner, however, threatens to sabotage her at every turn.

Production will begin next week in Budapest, and is set for distribution in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on Prime Video. The filmmakers reunite with Amazon following their 2019 Toronto player “Blow the Man Down,” from producers Secret Engine.

Jason Blum is producing for Blumhouse; Alex Scharfman, Lucas Joaquin, and Drew Houpt are on board for Secret Engine; with Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath for Divide/Conquer. Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold are executive producing.

Moayed recently appeared in Sony’s historic “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and is a co-founder of and partner at Waterwell Films, a civic-minded theater company that inspires audience through education. He recently wrote and directed the digital series “The Accidental Wolf.” He is represented by Kipperman Management and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.