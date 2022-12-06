‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%!’ Trailer: Universal Brings Mark Manson’s Self-Help Book to Life (EXCLUSIVE)

Universal has released the first trailer for “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%!,” an innovative new documentary based on Mark Manson’s bestselling self-help book exploring society’s obsession with the pursuit of happiness.

Directed by Nathan Price and produced by Matthew Metcalfe, the documentary adapts Manson’s book, which has sold more than 15 million copies worldwide since it was published in 2017. According to the film’s official synopsis, the new movie is “a cinematic documentary designed to help us become less awful people” with some unvarnished truths, delivered via R-rated language.

Manson stars in the documentary, guiding the story as he “cuts through the crap to offer his not-giving-a-#@%! philosophy: a dose of raw, refreshing honesty that shows us how to live more contented, grounded lives.” (Also appearing in the project is Disappointment Panda, a character featured in the book, whose superpower is to tell people the harsh truth.)

“You’re going to die one day. I just wanted to remind you,” the author says, kicking off the movie’s trailer by introducing himself and explaining why it’s “bullshit” to walk around believing that self-esteem is about being special, unique and extraordinary.

Nixing that notion is one of the key tenets in Manson’s advice about how to be truly positive, grateful and, as a result, happy. It’s about shifting your mentality to understand that the future social media props up as aspiration or what the brain perceives to be “better” isn’t the be-all, end-all. In fact, at the end of the day, Manson declares, “There’s only a few things in life that are ever worth giving a fuck about.”

Teased in the trailer are a series of historical and personal anecdotes the filmmakers use to illustrate the Manson’s unique brand of self-help, with the author dropped right into the center of the action. For example, in one scene, he is seen relaxing on a floaty surrounded by synchronized swimmers as he teases what’s to come in the film.

Mark Manson in ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%!’

“It’d be a hell of a lot easier if I could just hit you with six easy steps to life success,” Manson says. “But to really get into this stuff, you’ve got to feel it.”

The synopsis further explains: “With over 15 million copies sold, ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%!’ struck a chord with readers all over the world and now, its no-bullshit, life-changing advice comes to the screen. Backed by both academic research and scatological jokes, ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%!’ shows us that improving our lives hinges not on our ability to turn lemons into lemonade but on learning to stomach lemons.”

“The Subtle Art of Not Giving a #@%!” will debut in select theaters on Jan. 4 — thanks to Universal’s partnership with global media distribution and marketing company Abramorama, which specializes in nonfiction and music films. The movie will also be available for rent and digital download beginning Jan. 9. For more information, go to www.subtleartmovie.com.