Sublime Biopic in the Works From ‘Hunger Games’ Director Francis Lawrence

Sublime is the latest rock band getting the biopic treatment.

Sony’s 3000 Pictures is developing a movie with “Hunger Games” director Francis Lawrence about the group from Long Beach, Calif.

The band is best known for its fusion of reggae, punk, ska and hip-hop, all wrapped into a subgenre of alternative rock that they were at the forefront of throughout the 1990s. Songs like “What I Got,” “Santeria” and “Doin’ Time” became radio hits on local rock stations such as Los Angeles’ KROQ. The band’s lead singer, Bradley Nowell, died in May 1996 from a drug overdose, with the band’s final self-titled album releasing shortly after.

The screenplay will be handled by Chris Mundy, whose notable works include writing credits on “Ozark” and “Criminal Minds.” Alongside Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, David Ready, Dave Kaplan and Peter Paterno are producing the film. Lawrence most recently directed the upcoming adventure film “Slumberland,” starring Jason Momoa, for Netflix.

“We can’t believe this is finally happening and we couldn’t be more honored and excited to have the great Francis Lawrence and Chris Mundy telling our story. We are so grateful to Peter Paterno and Dave Kaplan/Surfdog for their years of persistence and vision in getting this film going and thankful to Sony’s 3000 Pictures and Chernin Entertainment for believing in us and getting it on the big screen,” said Sublime’s Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson, along with Bradley’s widow Troy Nowell and son Jakob Nowell. “We know Bradley’s talent and spirit will be part of this incredible journey.”

Gaugh and Wilson, Troy and Jakob Nowell on behalf of Bradley Nowell’s estate, and Scott Seine are executive producing the film. Marisa Paiva is overseeing the project for 3000 Pictures. Jamie Spetner will oversee the project for Chernin.

“We’re thrilled Sublime’s insanely cool and important story will finally be told,” Kaplan, their manager, said. “They were fearless and pioneering in bringing together so many musical genres, cultures, and lifestyles during their short time as a band, and their music is still influencing musicians and artists to this day.”