Student Academy Awards Medalists Announced, with First-Time Honors Bestowed to Pôle 3D Digital & Creative School

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences honored student winners from colleges and universities around the world at the 49th Student Academy Awards ceremony, which took place during an in-person ceremony at its David Geffen Theater in Los Angeles. The Gold, Silver and Bronze Medal awards were presented during the Academy’s first in-person ceremony since 2019. The evening was hosted by actor and producer Terrence Jenkins.
This year’s competition received a total of 1,796 entries from 614 colleges and universities around the world. The 2022 winners join the ranks of such past Student Academy Award winners including Patricia Cardoso, Pete Docter, Spike Lee, Patricia Riggen and Robert Zemeckis, among others. Included in this year’s winners are first-time honors being awarded to France’s Pôle 3D Digital & Creative School.
The 2022 Student Academy Award medalists are as follows:
Alternative/Experimental
Gold: “Against Reality,” Olivia Peace, University of Southern California
Animation
Gold: “An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It,” Lachlan Pendragon, Griffith Film School, Australia
Silver: “Laika & Nemo,” Jan Gadermann and Sebastian Gadow, Konrad Wolf Film University of Babelsberg, Germany
Bronze: “The Seine’s Tears,” Yanis Belaid, Eliott Benard and Nicolas Mayeur, Pôle 3D Digital & Creative School, France
Documentary
Gold: “Found,” Shuhao Tse, New York University
Silver: “Here to Stay,” Jared Peraglia, New York University
Bronze: “Seasons,” Gabriella Canal and Michael Fearon, Columbia University
Narrative
Gold: “Almost Home,” Nils Keller, University of Television and Film Munich, Germany
Silver: “Rooms,” Welf Reinhart, University of Television and Film Munich, Germany
Bronze: “Shedding Angels,” Freddy Macdonald, American Film Institute
All Student Academy Award-winning films are eligible to compete for 2022 Oscars in the Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film or Documentary Short Film category. Past winners of Student Academy Awards have gone on to receive 65 Oscar nominations, and have won or shared 14 awards.