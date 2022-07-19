Storm Reid to Star in Paramount’s ‘Becoming Noble,’ Producing Alongside Robyn Simpson and Cas Sigers Beedles (EXCLUSIVE)

“Euphoria” actor Storm Reid is set to star in and produce the Paramount Pictures’ feature “Becoming Noble,” which follows a high school senior who learns she’s a princess of an African nation and travels to her home country on the continent to discover her roots, and to determine if “royal” is something she really wants to be.

Reid will produce the film alongside her mother Robyn Simpson under their A Seed & Wings Productions banner. Cas Sigers Beedles (“Unthinkably Good Things”) is also set to produce the film with Nneka Gerstle (“Just Beyond”) writing the script.

“This has truly been a passion project and we are so excited to bring this story to life,” stated Reid, Simpson and Sigers Beedles, announcing the project. “’Becoming Noble’ started out as just an idea that we continued to build on together and we now look forward to working with the team at Paramount to hit the ground running.”

Andy Fickman (“You Again”) and Betsy Sullenger (“Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse”) will also serve as executive producers on the film.

Reid and Simpson launched A Seed & Wings as a multimedia production house, rooted in narratives that forge multicultural conversations, entertain, educate and uplift. Among their recent projects is Facebook’s “Chop It Up,” a conversation series hosted by Reid where she invites her close friends and fellow entertainers to talk about topics relevant to Gen Z while making their favorite dish. As an actor, Reid’s star has been on the rise since her starring turn in 2018’s “A Wrinkle in Time,” with prime roles in the Netflix limited series “When They See Us,” “The Invisible Man” and “The Suicide Squad.” Since 2019, Reid has starred as Gia Bennett, younger sister of Zendaya’s Rue, on HBO’s “Euphoria” and she’s next set to appear in the network’s highly-anticipated series adaptation of the popular video game “The Last of Us.”

Reid is repped by CAA, Management 360, The Lede Company and Felker, Toczek, Suddleson, Abramson, McGinnis, and Ryan.