Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Wins Toronto Film Festival’s People’s Choice Award

Paul Dano and Michelle Williams in
Universal Pictures

Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical coming-of-age story “The Fabelmans” took home the Toronto Film Festival’s People’s Choice Award, providing a major boost to its awards season chances.

TIFF’s People’s Choice Award is one of the most reliable predictors of eventual Oscar success. In past years, winners such as “Green Book” and “Nomadland” went on to not only get nominated but capture the best picture prize at the Academy Awards. Other recipients, including “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and “Jojo Rabbit,” were major forces during awards season.

