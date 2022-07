Steven Spielberg Directs First Music Video, for Marcus Mumford’s ‘Cannibal’

Steven Spielberg has a new first in his 50-year-plus directing career — he’s directed a music video, for Marcus Mumford’s first solo track, “Cannibal.”

Kate Capshaw may have some firsts on her resume, too: She acted as dolly grip and art director as well as producer for the single-take clip.

Mumford announced the news in an Instagram post: “On Sunday 3rd July in a high school gym in New York, Steven Spielberg directed his first music video, in one shot, on his phone. Kate Capshaw was the almighty dolly grip,” he wrote.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the support of the people around me to bring this music to you, and I cannot hope to express all of my gratitude. When people get it, it blows my mind. Kate and Steven just got it, and I cannot thank them enough. Thank you Kate. Thank you Kristie. Thank you Steven.”

Mumford included a list of the crew for the video, identifying himself as “Some Chancer Mug”:

Directed by

Steven Spielberg

Producer, Art Director and Dolly Grip

Kate Capshaw

Producer and BTS videographer

Kristie Macosko Krieger

Costumer and Sound

Carey Mulligan

Performed by

Some Chancer Mug