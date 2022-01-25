Steve Carell, John Krasinski to Reunite for Paramount’s Family Movie ‘If’

For the first time since leaving Dunder Mifflin, “The Office” co-stars Steve Carell and John Krasinski will reunite on-screen in Paramount’s new movie “If.”

Krasinski will write, direct and star in the film. Along with Carell, Louis Gossett Jr., Alan Kim, and Cailey Fleming have also been added to the call sheet. They will join previously announced cast members Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Fiona Shaw.

The official logline has yet to be revealed, but the story is based on Krasinski’s original idea about a child’s journey to rediscover their imagination. It is similarly unclear who anyone will be playing in “If.”

The film is scheduled to be released on Nov. 17, 2023, just before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Krasinski shared his excitement on social media, writing “Ah, what if one day I could assemble my dream cast? What… IF.”

Krasinski will produce “If” through via his company, Sunday Night, with partners Allyson Seeger and Andrew Form. Reynolds will also produce via his company, Maximum Effort. George Dewey will serve as an executive produce.

Kim is best known for his celebrated role in “Minari,” the heartwarming family drama from writer-director Lee Isaac Chung. He’s gearing up to star alongside Elsie Fisher in “Latchkey Kids” and will appear next opposite Awkwafina in “Nora From Queens. The 14-year-old Fleming has appeared in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” the Disney Plus series “Loki” and “Peppermint” with Jennifer Garner.

