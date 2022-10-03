Steve Burns, Original ‘Blue’s Clues’ Host, Reprises Role Alongside Successors In First ‘Blue’s Big City Adventure’ Trailer

Fan-favorite “Blue’s Clues” host Steve Burns will reunite with his furry sidekick in Nickelodeon’s upcoming feature “Blue’s Big City Adventure.”

Nickelodeon Jr. dropped the official trailer for the upcoming film Oct. 3, which confirmed the reprisal of Burns’ role about half-way through in a surprise reveal.

“You? Is that you?” Burns seems to inquire of the viewer, while looking directly into the camera.

The casting decision comes just over a year after Burns posted a video to Twitter for the series’ 25th year anniversary, explaining his rationale for departing from the show in 2002. The viral tweet launched Burns back into the media spotlight and garnered the former actor over 1.5 million followers on TikTok, where the video was further spread.

“I wanted to tell you that I really couldn’t have done all of that without your help,’ Burns says to viewers in his video. “And in fact, all the help that you helped me with when we were younger is still helping me today, right now. And that’s super cool,” Burns said. “I guess I just wanted to say that after all these years, I never forgot you. Ever. And I’m super glad we’re still friends.”

The heartfelt sentiment resonated with now-adults who attributed Burns as a foundational piece of their childhood, and gave some fans hope that the ex-host may return to the franchise in the future.

Co-starring alongside Burns are his successors, “Blue’s Clues” hosts Donovan Patton, better known to viewers as Steve’s younger brother “Joe,” and Josh Dela Cruz. The film follows current “Blue’s clues” host Dela Cruz as he and Blue take on New York City to secure an audition for a Broadway musical — a dramatic change in setting compared to the original series, where most episodes are set in Blue’s house.

The family-friendly adventure flick will feature original songs and choreography as well as appearances from nostalgic characters.

“Blue’s Clues” fans of all ages will be available to stream “Blue’s Big City Adventure” on Paramount+ as of Nov. 18.

Watch the trailer below.