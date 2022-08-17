Stephen Lang Thriller ‘Old Man’ Sells to RLJE Films (EXCLUSIVE)

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has acquired “Old Man” and is planning to release the thriller this fall.

The movie from director Lucky McKee (“All Cheerleaders Die”) stars Stephen Lang, who is best known for his work as the chief villain in “Avatar.” It marks the screenwriting debut of Joel Veach and co-sters Marc Senter (“Starry Eyes”), Liana Wright-Mark (“Ocean’s 8”), and Patch Darragh (“Succession”). The film will be debut in theaters, as well as on demand and across digital platforms on Oct. 14, 2022.

“We’re excited to work with Lucky McKee, Stephen Lang and the film’s producing team on another project that is certain to thrill audiences,” said Mark Ward, chief acquisitions officer of RLJE Films. “The incredibly talented team behind this film has entertained genre film enthusiasts over the years and ‘Old Man’ is no exception.”

The film unfolds as a lost hiker stumbles upon an erratic old man living in the woods. That chance encounter triggers an unimaginable nightmare.

“Old Man” was produced by Aaron B. Koontz (“The Pale Door”), Cameron Burns (“Scare Package”) and Ashleigh Snead (“The Block Island Sound”) on behalf of their production outlet, Paper Street Pictures. Marc Senter (“Brawler)” is also producing.

Ward and Betsy Rodgers from RLJE Films negotiated the deal with XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers.

RLJE Films’ recent and upcoming features include writer/director Riley Stearns’ latest film, “Dual,” starring Karen Gillan and Aaron Paul; David Oyelowo’s directorial debut “The Water Man”; and “No Man of God” starring Elijah Wood and Luke Kirby from director Amber Sealey.