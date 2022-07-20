Stephen Curry Hosts the ESPYS and Neil Patrick Harris Premieres ‘Uncoupled’: Must Attend Calendar Listings

July 20 Wednesday

Journalist Nicole Pasulka and photographer Santiago Felipe discuss their new book about the rebirth of New York’s drag scene, “How You Get Famous: Ten Years of Drag Madness in Brooklyn.”

The Center, New York

Vitali Klitschko, former boxing champion and now mayor of Kyiv, receives the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage at the 2022 ESPYs. Stephen Curry hosts.

Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles

Zachary Levi and Aldis Hodges make appearances during the Lollipop Theater Network’s virtual Superhero Reveal. Hosted by Monique Coleman.

July 21 Thursday

“King Liz” opens with stars Ray Abruzzo, Oscar Best, Nancy Linari, Michelle Ortiz, Evan Morris Reiser and Sabrina Sloan.

Geffen Playhouse, Los Angeles

DJ Scratch provides the music for the DiscOasis “Grudio 54” roller-skating dance party for the “Minions: The Rise of Gru” soundtrack.

Wollman Rink, New York

“Queer as Folk” star Ryan O’Connell discusses his novel “Just by Looking at Him.”

Barnes & Noble — The Grove at Farmers Market, Los Angeles

July 22 Friday

Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Myha’la Herrold and Halina Reijn come aboard the IMDboat at Comic-Con to celebrate A24’s “Bodies Bodies Bodies.”

600 Convention Way, San Diego

July 23 Saturday

Andy Warhol’s “Cars” series goes on display for the first time in North America in more than 30 years.

Petersen Automotive Museum, Los Angeles

Comedy Central celebrates the 25th anniversary of “South Park” with an immersive exhibition featuring props, memorabilia, art work, collectables and never-before-seen scripts, storyboards concept art and more.

Union Square, New York

July 24 Sunday

“Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” — with Sonoya Mizuno, Matt de Rogatis and Christian Jules Le Blanc — opens.

The Theater at St. Clements, New York

July 25 Monday

Zoey Deutch participates in a Q&A following a screening of her new movie “Not Okay.”

The London West Hollywood

July 26 Tuesday

Neil Patrick Harris, Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks, Tuc Watkins, Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman walk the red carpet at the premiere of Netflix’s “Uncoupled.”

The Paris Theater, New York