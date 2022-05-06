‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Star Stephanie Hsu Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

CAA has signed rising star Stephanie Hsu for representation.

Already a SAG Award winner for her work as Mei on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Hsu has garnered additional acclaim for her breakout performance in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

In the A24 film by The Daniels’ (Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Hsu stars as Joy Wang/Jobu Topaki opposite Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis. Thanks to great word of mouth, the indie has grossed $37 million in North America (on a $25 million budget), making an impressive imprint on the marketplace, just as Hsu’s profile continues to rise alongside it.

In the film which combines family drama, sci-fi and dark comedy, Yeoh’s Evelyn Wang is being audited by the IRS when she discovers she has to connect with parallel universe versions of herself to prevent cataclysmic destruction. The plot also involves family, everything bagels, talking rocks and hot dogs for fingers.

The actor will next be seen in Rian Johnson’s Peacock series “Poker Face,” alongside Natasha Lyonne and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. She’ll also star opposite Ashley Park in “JFC,” the upcoming Lionsgate feature film directed by Adele Lim and produced by Point Grey.

Beyond film and television, Hsu is also an acclaimed theater actor. She originated the roles of Karen the Computer in “SpongeBob the Musical” and Christine Canigula in the cult hit “Be More Chill.” For the latter leading role, Hsu was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for outstanding featured actress in a musical.

In addition to CAA, Hsu continues to be represented by attorney Dean Bahat at Ziffren Brittenham LLP, Naomi Odenkirk and DC Wade at Odenkirk Provissiero, and Shelter PR.