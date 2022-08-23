Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line Elected Presidents of the Producers Guild of America

Industry veterans Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line have been elected presidents of the Producers Guild of America, the guild announced on Tuesday.

The pair ran unopposed, and will succeed Gail Berman and Lucy Fisher, who have led the organization since 2018. Allain and De Line have both recently served on the PGA national board.

Allain will become the first woman of color to serve as president of the guild. She has produced films including “Hustle & Flow,” “Black Snake Moan,” “Beyond the Lights” and “Dear White People.” In 2020, she co-produced the Academy Awards and received the PGA/UCLA Vision Award for her work championing diverse filmmakers. She is also a former director of the L.A. Film Festival.

De Line’s producing credits include “Ready Player One,” “The Italian Job” and the Epix TV series “Billy the Kid.” Early in his career, De Line served as president of Touchstone Pictures and later as vice chairman and president of Paramount Pictures. He also serves on the executive committee of the producers branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

De Line and Allain vowed to work to welcome a more diverse membership of the guild, and to support efforts for better compensation and benefits for producers, including better health coverage.

“As proud members of the PGA for over twenty years, it’s a great privilege to serve as Presidents,” they said in a joint statement. “Gail and Lucy’s excellent leadership has grown and strengthened the Guild, and we will build on their progress.”

The PGA is a nonprofit with more than 8,000 members, which seeks to look out for the interests of producers in TV, film and new media.