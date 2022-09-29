Joe Alwyn and Margaret Qualley Have a Steamy Love Affair in ‘Stars at Noon’ Trailer

A24 has released the official trailer for its upcoming Claire Denis-helmed romantic thriller “Stars at Noon,” starring Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn. The film first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

The two-hour film follows a young American journalist (Qualley), who falls for a mysterious Englishman (Alwyn) while stranded in Nicaragua. Though at first he seems like her best bet at getting out of the country, it is slowly revealed that her affiliation with the Englishman has put both of them in immense danger.

Also appearing in the film in supporting roles are Danny Ramirez, John C. Reilly and Benny Safdie. Ramirez plays a Costa Rican policeman, Reilly plays an American boss and Safdie plays a CIA agent. They all take interest in the Englishman’s ominous dealings in Nicaragua.

The story is an adaptation of author Denis Johnson’s 1986 novel of the same name, although the film is set in the pandemic-era present day, whereas the novel took place during the Nicaraguan Revolution. At Cannes, the film competed for the Palme d’Or — the festival’s highest awarded prize — but wound up tying with “Close” for the Grand Prix, the festival’s second highest awarded prize.

Denis first announced the film in 2019, with Robert Pattinson originally attached to star alongside Qualley. Pattinson exited the film due to scheduling conflicts and was replaced with Taron Egerton, who also eventually exited for personal reasons, paving the way for Alwyn to take on the role.

The film is set for an Oct. 14 release in the United States. Check out the official trailer below.