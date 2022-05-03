Cast and Crew of Original ‘Star Trek’ Pilot Reunite for Virtual Set Recreation by Otoy

Making good on their promise to deliver a singular virtual fan experience, the cloud graphics company Otoy has mounted its first project under a sweeping rights deal with “Star Trek” creator The Roddenberry Estate.

Variety reported last summer that Otoy would produce everything from holographic and digital renderings of the famous Starship Enterprise vessel to TV and movie sets. In its first staging, the company has reunited the living original cast and crew of the first-ever “Star Trek” pilot for a rendering of a founding set.

In an episode titled “The Cage,” director Robert Butler provided extensive behind-the-scenes materials to help in the recreation. Additional team returning included Sean Kenney, who played Captain Pike beginning in “Star Trek: The Menagerie,” and Chris Hunter, son of Jeffrey Hunter, who played Captain Pike in the pilot. Sandy Gimpel, who played a Talosian alien, and Dave Blass, production designer for “Star Trek: Picard,” were also in the mix.

The Roddenberry Archive is in construction on a life-sized “Star Trek: The Motion Picture” USS Enterprise model. The ship was featured at Apple’s keynote event in October 2021. Reconstruction work on the Roddenberry Archive project will eventually cover the entire 40-year legacy of the original USS Enterprise.

“Star Trek” artists Doug Drexler, Dave Blass and Daren Dochterman are overseeing production and scanning assets and recreations alongside Denise and Mike Okuda.

“Gene Roddenberry created an entirely new way of seeing the world, pushing us to explore the limits of space, technology and what it means to be human. Today, new archival tools and media formats are reshaping how we share and experience history,” said Jules Urbach, CEO and founder of OTOY. Future plans for the technology include offering the virtual experiences at fan conventions around the world.