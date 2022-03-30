‘Spy Kids’ Reboot Set at Netflix

Carmen and Juni Cortez, welcome to Netflix.

The streamer has closed a deal to reboot “Spy Kids,” the early 2000s action-adventure franchise about a family of super-secret agents. Skydance Media had recently optioned the rights to “Spy Kids” with the intention to reimagine the franchise for today’s audiences, and the company is now partnering with Netflix to premiere the film on a yet-to-be-determined date.

Spyglass Media owns the “Spy Kids” franchise and remains on board. Robert Rodriguez, who created the original series, has returned for the upcoming reboot, which he will write and direct. Plot details have not been revealed, but the next generation of “Spy Kids” will revolve around the activities of a multicultural family.

The original “Spy Kids” movie centered on Carmen and Juni Cortez (Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara), two young kids unaware that their parents (Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino) work for the Organization of Super Spies. Eventually, the Cortez children join the family business of espionage. Casting for the upcoming reboot has not been announced.

The first film was popular among younger and older audiences alike, grossing $147 million at the global box office in 2001. It spawned three theatrical sequels — 2002’s “The Island of Lost Dreams,” 2003’s “Game Over” and 2011’s “All the Time in the World.” Collectively, the franchise has generated more than $550 million worldwide.

In addition to “Spy Kids,” Rodriguez has directed “Alita: Battle Angel,” “The Faculty,” “The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl” and “Planet Terror.” The next “Spy Kids” film will mark Rodriguez’s second family film with Netflix following 2020’s “We Can Be Heroes.”

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will produce for Skydance, which will oversee development and production. Elizabeth Avellan and Racer Max will also produce. Spyglass co-founder Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre will executive produce.

Skydance, the producers of “Top Gun” and several “Mission: Impossible” films, have previously worked with Netflix on “The Old Guard,” “6 Underground” and “The Adam Project,” starring Ryan Reynolds. Up next, the companies are collaborating on the espionage thriller “Heart of Stone” with Gal Gadot.

Rodriguez is represented by WME and attorney Craig Emanuel.